A beautiful lady was seen in the midst of two giant giraffes who were not afraid of her but instead came closer to interact with her

The lady was also not afraid as the giant giraffes even ate from a plate on her table as if they were human beings

The video attracted the attention of animal lovers who described the location where the lady is as heaven on earth

A lady posted a video on TikTok showing how she interacted with two giant giraffes.

In the video, the lady was sitting at a table with a young child as the giraffes stood behind each of them. The video was posted by @servalwildlife.

The giraffes were not scared of the lady as they ate food from her table. Photo credit: TikTok/@servalwildlife.

Source: TikTok

There was food on the table, and the giraffes lowered their long necks and ate from the plates.

Also, in the video seen on her TikTok handle, the lady was seen touching the giraffes.

Video of a lady touching girrafes goes viral on TikTok

The animals were incredibly free with the lady as they ate from her table, just like humans.

TikTok users have fallen deeply in love with the video as some described the place where the lady is as paradise on earth.

Others wanted to know if it was possible for them to visit the location and interact with the giraffes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as Nigerian lady marries her white lover

@agesagbale said:

"Amazing height."

@Emmanuel Sylvester said:

"Which place was that I need to plan for a tour guys always place the location."

@mylife said:

"I must visit that place as long as am alive."

@user8455902989086 commented:

"Paradise, so a beautiful coexistence with humans."

Source: Legit.ng