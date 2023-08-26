Over 18.5 million fans viewed the video of a barber who uses Mathematics to calculate before cutting customers' hair

The video showed how the man used a set of Mathematical tools to accurately measure the shape of the head before doing the job

The man identifies himself as Geometric Barber, and his followers are impressed by the beautiful job he did

A barber stunned TikTok users because of how he uses Mathematics to measure customer's heads.

The man identifies himself as the geometric barber, and he utilizes mathematical calculations for cutting accuracy.

The barber wanted to have a clean haircut, so he used mathematics to calculate the head. Photo credit: TikTok/@geometric_barber.

Source: TikTok

In a video he posted on TikTok, Geometric Barber used a set of Mathematical tools to measure his customer's face and beards.

Barber who uses mathematical tools goes viral

He made use of a ruler, a pencil, chalk and a set square to measure and draw lines.

As he measured, he wrote figures on the man's face with the use of chalk.

The result of his work stunned his TikTok followers, who said he did an excellent job.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as barber uses mathematical tools to measure customers' head

@Cod RARA said:

"You helped him but you didn’t save him."

@Shukrani_710 | Billionaire commented:

"When the maths student ends up solving the haircut equation."

@Arnold commented:

"Let me get that Pythagorean theorem edge up."

@Sheluvschp said:

"So this is what my maths teacher meant by we would use it later in life about all the useless maths we did."

@thierno said:

"My math teacher says that for any work, you have to apply mathematics."

@Franklin HP commented:

"When your friend the architect puts his barbershop."

@joe10black said:

"Dad, I'll just finish my engineering degree so you can leave me alone, then I'll dedicate myself to HAIRDRESSING."

@Lore said:

"When you graduated in engineering but your dream is to be a hairdresser."

Source: Legit.ng