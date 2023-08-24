A Nigerian lady said she did not fancy how slim she looked and was determined to change her body

Rather than use weight gain products, she decided to achieve it with food after doing proper research

Her stunning transformation video left many people surprised as people begged to know her secret

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A petite Nigerian lady, Doyin, has amazed internet users with her stunning body transformation and weight gain.

Doyin revealed that she did not like how slim she looked and wanted to rely on something other than weight gain products as she was unsure of what was in them.

Doyin said she didn't like how slim she was. Photo Credit: @.doyin

Source: TikTok

Doyin's weight gain secret

After thorough research, Doyin said she decided to gain weight using food. She began to take food with higher calories to gain weight.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

According to Doyin, her eating habits were not great when she was skinny. She was determined to eat better to achieve her weight gain goal and did it in months.

The young lady flaunted her before versus current look and gushed over her weight. Doyin said she went from 45kg to 68kg.

Doyin wrote on TikTok:

"It's hard to believe that was actually me I wasn't a fan of how slim I was, and I didn't want to rely on those weight gain products out there since I’m not even sure of what's in them. I did my research though.

"Back when I was skinny, my eating habits weren't great, so I knew I needed to focus on higher-calorie foods and really push myself to eat better. I practically moved from 45kg to 68kg, It took me months to get this result and i love my current weight so much."

Watch the video below:

People stunned by Doyin's weight gain

Miriam Khlea said:

''Can you please share the tips on what habits you improved and what foods you ate more, I really need to add at least 10kgs too."

SharonOfEnugu said:

"I’m a student of nutrition and dietetics and I will always tell people that they can gain weight just by eating nice food with accurate calories.."

kemkol said:

"This life no balance sha... when some of us are looking for where to shed it to."

True__ said:

"Person post 2019 video and 2023..say na higher calories.. Genetics play a role in body types but let's leave that for another day..shaa."

mslinseyy said:

"Pliz tell me the secret I'm currently at 45 too..not that I hate being slim but I'm tired of the negativity around me..I need to gain weight."

Olamilekan said:

"Tell my babe na multivatin she de drink like chicken wey don almost die."

Honey drop said:

"What I want to know is how you maintained your flat tummy while gaining weight I gained weight recently too but my belle join me gain weight."

Slim lady gains weight after 6 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a slim lady had shown her stunning weight gain.

In a video posted by @zazamahlase, she aimed to show how far she has come in life after six years.

Her throwback photo taken six years ago shows a beautiful, slim figure. She posed outside with her handbag, black skirt and pink top. In the new images, the lady had gained weight, especially on her backside.

Source: Legit.ng