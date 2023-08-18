A heartwarming video of a white man partaking in 'Igbo day' celebration abroad has caught the attention of netizens

The trending video shared on TikTok captured the oyinbo man in traditional attire alongside his wife and children

While posting the intriguing clip online, he genuinely expressed his love for the Igbo tribe and culture

In a heartwarming display of cultural appreciation, Bekee, a Canadian man married to an Igbo woman, participated in the Igbo Day celebrations.

The video shared via TikTok quickly gained traction, capturing the attention and admiration of viewers on the app.

Oyinbo man rocks native outfit, shows love for Igbo culture Photo credit: @bekee_igbo/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In the video, Bekee was dressed in a magnificent Igbo chieftaincy attire, radiating confidence and pride.

Accompanied by his wife and children, he stepped out in grand style for the Igbo Day celebration in Canada, fully embracing and immersing himself in the rich traditions of the Igbo people.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Oyinbo man expresses love for Igbo culture

As the rhythmic beats of Igbo songs filled the air, Bekee's infectious energy could not be contained.

He effortlessly moved to the music, showcasing his dance skills and embodying the spirit of the Igbo culture.

With each step and twirl, he exuded a genuine love and appreciation for the vibrant traditions he was experiencing.

What truly stood out was Bekee's remarkable attention to detail. When he encountered another chief at the gathering, he flawlessly executed the traditional Igbo handshake, a gesture that demonstrated his deep respect and understanding of the customs and protocols associated with the culture.

It was evident that he had invested time and effort in learning about the rich heritage of the Igbo people.

Bekee effortlessly radiated a sweet aura at the event

Throughout the event, Bekee Igbo continued to dance and greet other chiefs, seamlessly blending in with the community and radiating a sense of belonging. His enthusiasm and genuine embrace of the Igbo culture left a lasting impression on all those in attendance.

In the caption accompanying the video, he expressed his profound appreciation for the Igbo culture, proclaiming Igbo Day a huge success and an incredible source of joy and fun.

He wrote;

“Igbo-Day was a huge success & fun. Igbos are BLESSED, rich in culture.”

Reactions trail video of oyinbo man appreciating Igbo culture

His words resonated with viewers who commended his efforts to celebrate and honour the heritage of his wife and children.

@Brown commented:

“We accept whosoever accepts us, Am of the opinion we crown this Gentleman, Ezendi Igbo 1 na Obodo-Oyibo.”

@Evangelist Juochi said:

“That's why I love Ibo culture, we are very welcoming.”

@May_lai reacted:

“Igbo be like game way no fit cut.”

@Nkem Benjamin commented:

“If I remember I'm an Igbo woman, I filled, fulfilled, happy and blessed. IGBO AMAKA.”

@Choco love said:

“I so much love this family I have watched all your videos just today I came across your page. You gained a new follower from an Igbo man.”

@user1262303428530 said:

“OMG! These are my precious father's looks.”

@ngoziozoagu827 said:

“You look God. I crown you Odogwu bekee Igbo.”

@dorothyikejiobi23 commented:

“Igbo Amaka, they are indomitable anywhere in the world."

@hyginusobiasogu reacted:

“You're awesome sir. Onyenweanyi gozie gi.”

@realprince micky said:

“I for vex for my papa if I no be Igbo, thanks to the God of my ancestors am proud Igbo.”

See the post below:

Oyinbo man joins Igbo troupe to dance at wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video shared by @sweetnifer has captured a beautiful moment where an Oyinbo (foreign) man enthusiastically joined an Igbo troupe in a cultural dance at a wedding. The video showcased the man, accompanied by his white colleagues who were keen on capturing the experience, dressed in traditional Igbo attire.

As the lively music played, the Oyinbo man showcased impressive dance moves, seamlessly blending in with the talented cultural dancer. The joyous atmosphere was palpable as the crowd cheered and applauded their remarkable display of unity and cultural appreciation. Towards the end of the dance, the Oyinbo man was embraced by one of the cultural dancers, symbolising his deep appreciation for embracing the local culture.

The touching video serves as a reminder of the power of unity and the beauty of cultural exchange, transcending boundaries and bringing people together in celebration.

Source: Legit.ng