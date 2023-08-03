A Nigerian rice seller was caught in a video reducing bags of rice by one painter each to maximise profit

People were seen in the video posted on TikTok as they intentionally collected rice from full bags reportedly to cheat

The rice collected from the full bags is then poured into another bag placed by the side in the video that has sparked outrage

A Nigerian rice seller was caught in a video reducing bags of rice by one painter each.

A video posted on TikTok by De Ambassador showed how the rice sellers' staff were reducing each bag of rice.

The person who posted the video said the bags of rice are reduced by one painter before they are sold. Photo credit: TikTok/@deambassador123.

They used a small painter after creating a hole in the rice bag and collected rice from each.

The holes created in the bags were in such a way that the rice poured out freely if the bag was tapped.

Nigerian foreign rice seller reducing bags by one painter

After the painter is filled with rice, it is taken and poured into a reserve bag which is kept close by.

A voice in the video explained that what was witnessed in the video is a norm among rice sellers who cheat their customers.

The video is captioned:

Cheating everywhere. This is how they reduce rice before selling it."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as rice seller reduce rice bags with painter

@dele afolabi said:

"Tomorrow they will shout that the president is bad. We too, as a people are bad to ourselves."

@faithfullygood commented:

"If you try this in Europe, your supermarket will be closed."

@Narbongo said:

"Yes, they call it chuking and not rice alone they do the same to cement as well."

@Blessed King Ola said:

"I will look for a good counting machine to know the actual number of rice in one bag.... I'm ready for them."

