A man carried his box on his head and a smaller bag while walking along the sides of an expressway in Canada

The man also had a smaller backpack on his back when he was seen in Canada, and he crossed the road with speed like a Lagosian

The video which captured the man and how he carried his load, sparked reactions on TikTok as people wondered why he didn't pay for Uber

A man in Canada carried his load on his head just like some Nigerians do when on a journey.

A video posted by Rajeev showed the man carrying a big box on his head while using his right hand to support it.

The man carried his big box on his head and another bag on his back. Photo credit: TikTok/@rajeevrecashrealt.

The man also had a smaller backpack resting on his bag and he used his left hand to carry a smaller bag.

He was walking on the side of a major road, and a lot of cars were passing as he walked with speed.

Man in Canada carries his load on his head

The man turned at some point and crossed the road to the said and continued his journey.

The man in Canada carried his load the way some Nigerians carry bags while on a journey back home.

Some people who saw the video wondered why the man failed to board a taxi or use an Uber to carry his load. But some people defended him, saying it is a normal thing.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as man carries load on his head in Canada

@Mohammad abbas said:

"The suitcase has wheels."

@Shadi A.khalek commented:

"Like maybe he’s just 5 minutes away."

@Murshəd said:

"Everyone goes through this phase in life. Nothing different."

@timewilltell reacted:

"But the suitcase has wheels."

@Hamid commented:

"There's nothing wrong with it."

@MILAN said:

"Nothing wrong. Everyone’s got their own share of struggle."

@Face off said:

"He want save money."

