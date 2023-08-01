A lucky lady received a visa to travel to Spain, and she shared the good news with her followers on TikTok

The lady shared her US and Schengen visa journey after she received both travel documents after applying on different dates

She showed when she was leaving and when she was on a flight and also when she was in a car in Barcelona, Spain

A lady got her USA and Schengen visas approved, and she has relocated to Barcelona, Spain.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Lucy Mawa, happily unveiled the Schengen visa and showed it to her followers.

The lady said she applied for Schengen and US visas on different dates. Photo credit: TikTok/@lucymawa.

Source: TikTok

Lucy was so happy holding the visa in her hands that she could not control her joy in the video.

She opened the package and brought out the travel document, and waved it to the camera while covering the serial number.

Lady gets Schengen visa and travels to Barcelona

Lucy said God came through for her in the US and Schengen's visa journey and that He made everything beautiful.

Lucy wrote on TikTok:

"US and Schengen visa journey. God you made it beautiful for me. You may not know when or how, but God is gonna do it again if you could only believe and faint not."

Many of her followers went to the comment section of the video to congratulate her. Some people asked if she got two visas at once and she confirmed it in the comment section. Another video shows her in Barcelona, Spain.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady gets Schengen visa

@kk said:

"I will also hope I 1day get to be happy like you're ma. I've tried twice with denial. Congratulation."

@messiekin1 commented:

"Which course did you do?"

@Scofield said:

"Which God do you guys pray to?"

@BellaJohn said:

"I am next in line.. hallelujah."

@Jedidah Johns said:

"You applied for both at the same time?"

@kahodette58 said:

"Congratulations. I connect to that grace."

@DmasMDavid said:

"Congrats, I tap into your blessing. I am travelling this November this year in Jesus' name."

@Irey commented:

"I didn't know, they give 2 visas at the same time?"

Source: Legit.ng