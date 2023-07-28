A video of a woman’s complaining about using gas for her generator has gone viral

She claimed that she used 12kg of gas to power her generator, but it only lasted for seven hours

She expressed her frustration and suggested that petrol, despite being more expensive, might be a better option than gas

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

A woman’s hilarious video on TikTok has captured the attention of many viewers.

In the video, she shared her experience of using gas as an alternative fuel for her generator.

The woman is considering the idea that gas maybe better. Photo credit: @mamaposibility and Getty Images

Source: TikTok

She said that she bought 12kg of gas from a nearby shop and connected it to her generator, hoping to save some money and enjoy uninterrupted power supply.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Woman expresses dismay after using 12kg gas for 7 hours

However, to her dismay, she discovered that the gas ran out after only seven hours of use.

She was shocked and annoyed by this outcome, and wondered if petrol, which has become very costly, might still be a better choice than gas.

She vented her anger and frustration in a humorous way, making many people laugh and relate to her situation.

Watch the video below:

Gas generator: cons and pros

A gas generator is a type of generator that runs on natural gas, which is a fossil fuel that can be supplied by a local utility company or delivered by truck.

Gas generators have some advantages and disadvantages compared to other types of generators, such as diesel or gasoline generators.

The advantage of gas generators is that they produce lower greenhouse gas emissions than other fossil fuels.

It is considered one of the cleanest sources of energy.

One of the foremost disadvantage of gas generators depend on the availability of natural gas, which can be unreliable in some areas or situations where the gas supply is interrupted or limited.

Nigerian man surprised as he sees filling station use cooking gas for their Generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man has shared a video of a filling station whose generating set was running on cooking gas.

The man marvelled at his discovery, wondering why the station refused to use fuel instead.

He exclaimed that the use of cooking gas is definitely the best option at the moment given that the filling station was doing such.

Source: Legit.ng