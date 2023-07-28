A lady using biofuel gel in a cooker has stirred massive reactions online when she said it could serve as an alternative to cooking gas

After putting some amount of the gel through the burner hole of the cooker, she lit it up like a normal stove

Many people who had used the same cooker in the past shared their experiences, as some wanted to know more

A video has shown a lady showcasing an alternative means of cooking, using what she called a biofuel gel.

In the clip, she put some green gel into a specially-made burner. She said the cooking is better than using charcoal.

Some wondered what would happen when the gel finishes. Photo source: @tiktokessentials72

Source: TikTok

Is biofuel better than gas?

Seconds after, she lit the burner as the fire licked the gel up while slowly burning. The lady added that the stove produces no fumes.

People thronged the video's comment section to ask more about the gel poured into the cooker and how it works. The video was shared by @tiktokessentials72.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Aylay said:

"My mum got this cooker years ago and then the fuel finished and the cooker became a waste."

ajummyk said:

"Have been using this gel stove since 2018 and is faster."

@Symply_Elle said:

"This was actually my project in uni."

luboomy asked:

"Hope the fumes are not toxic? what is the chemical formula and reactions?"

benjaminoluwanifemi said:

"We used this around 2009 or so. It makes sense."

Temitope Ajayi said:

"We still hv dis stove at home."

georgefrancisca66 said:

"wher can i get the gel i hv dis stove."

Ifemanuel Furniture work said:

"It at all I used it when I was in school then I misplace the surface. I wish to get it again self."

Source: Legit.ng