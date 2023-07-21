A Nigerian man was stunned to find out that a filling station used cooking gas to power their generator

As a seller of fuel, he expected them to use their product, whose price has experienced a surge since the subsidy was removed

Many people who watched the video, he shared, expressed concern about the filling station's action

A Nigerian man has shared a video of a filling station whose generating set was running on cooking gas.

The man marvelled at his discovery, wondering why the station refused to use fuel instead.

He exclaimed that the use of cooking gas is definitely the best option at the moment given that the filling station was doing such. He said:

"I am in a filling station where they are selling fuel and someone who is selling fuel is not using fuel in his generator. He is using gas.

"For them to be using gas in filling station means this thing is real o. You better start o. It is real o."

His video stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over the use of cooking gas for generator

Joseph Onoashakpore said:

"Poor nation. God help us."

Banfort said:

"Never get high on your own supply."

IPHONE PLUG said:

"In Ghana no one use generator for light."

Olatunji Balogun said:

"Tinubu na una mate??"

Shuga For A Reason said:

"Just a little spark to greatness."

Maxdelight warehouse said:

"Best option now."

user5664332034640 said:

"Is time to leave the country."

user9181815488436 said:

"Is gas not more expensive and dangerous than fuel?"

user5110188702725 said:

"Don't worry d gas we go up soon."

Man uses cooking gas to run fuel generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had used cooking gas to power a fuel generator.

At the moment, PMS is sold between N617 and over N650 per litre in many Nigerian cities after the federal government removed the subsidy on petrol.

Due to the high fuel cost, some technicians started posting videos, showing people generators that they converted to run-on cooking gas.

In one such TikTok video, Orilomo showed one of the generators which had already been converted. A gas cylinder was placed on the generator.

