Nigerians have continued to reward Kamisiyochukwu, the girl who had the highest score in the JAMB UTME

Recently, a renowned Nigerian journalist gifted her N150k, hailing the Anambra student as the real MVP

Nigerians praised the renowned journalist for redeeming his pledge as people celebrated the Deeper Life High School scholar

Rave of the moment, Kamsiyochukwu Precious Umeh, is richer by thousands as a renowned Nigerian journalist, Babajide Kolade-Otitoju gifted her N150k.

Babajide's financial gesture was contained in a Facebook post he made on Monday as he celebrated the girl who emerged as the UTME top scorer after recording 360 in the examination.

Babajide Kolade-Otitoju redeemed his promise of a cash reward. Photo Credit: Babajide Kolade-Otitoju, The Infong

Source: Facebook

While noting that he promised the Deeper Life High School student N100k on behalf of Journalists Hangout, Babajide hailed Kamsiyochukwu as the real MVP.

He added that the cash gift wasn't presented earlier as Kamsiyochukwu was taking NECO and post-UTME and that they didn't want to distract her.

Photos he shared showed the girl and her parents posing at TVC Communications with him as they received the cheque of the cash reward which was increased to N150k.

He praised the UTME top scorer as a child of grace and an epitome of solid upbringing. An excerpt from his post reads:

"I promised a monetary gift of one hundred thousand naira on behalf of Journalists Hangout to Kamsiyochukwu, the real Most Valuable Player, (MVP) in the examination. We couldn't present her with the gift before now because she had been writing NECO and post-UTME and we didn't want to distract her.

"...However, on Sunday the 30th of July, 2023, Kamsiyochukwu's dad, Uzonna, led her and other members of his young family to TVC Communications to receive her cheque. They came in just after that day's episode of Journalists Hangout had been put to bed.

"Unknown to them I had increased the reward to one hundred and fifty thousand naira. Netizens hail the journalist for his kind gesture to Kamsiyochukwu..."

Gbenga Stephen said:

"Kudos to BKO and entire Journalist Hangout team. In my opinion I cherish this gift and your kind gestures than the over 60 million Naira gift for dragging humanity and morals in the mud. This will encourage the younger ones to read. Let’s bring value to hard work again."

Abd Rophiu Abiola Mustapha said:

"Well done baba BKO and the entire JH team for rewarding the rightful winner with the highest score in last JAMB examination. More blessings to u sir."

Obehighe Emmanuel Ehidiamhen said:

"Well done.

"We should always celebrate excellence. Scoring 360 in UME is no mean feat."

Felix Tavershima Aondo Gmb said:

"Thank you big brother Babajide Kolade-otitoju ur such a wonderful man and we will all support u in any way of prayers, God never do mistake for creating u and he will not abandon u anytime, ur work for humanity has inspired many young people across the world. kudos sir."

Hassan Yusuf Cln said:

"BKO thanks for contributing your quota in encouraging moral upbringing of a child. Most family has jettison proper child upbringing. May God replenish your efforts. You're indeed a journalist of notes."

Hardeydeyg Emmanuel said:

"Kudos to you sir, may the good God send helper's to your children and continue to bless and promote you sir, keep it up, ti elegon lo ju, jide ti goke agba."

Anthony Oguzie said:

"Thank you Sir for defending what is good and not bring carried away by emotions.

"Thank again for encouraging moral upbringing."

Kamsiyochukwu shares secrets to her UTME success

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Kamsiyochukwu had opened up on the secrets to her UTME success.

In an interview, Kamsiyochukwu said the discipline and spirit of hard work instilled in her school is one of her secrets.

According to her, she prepared very well, making use of past UTME questions and also a testing software. She said the Deeper Life High School frowns at examination malpractice, and any caught in the act is expelled.

Source: Legit.ng