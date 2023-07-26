There was a mild drama at an airforce base as a civilian showed up to make a shocking request to the military men

Speaking at the top of his voice, the crazy man commanded the soldiers to shoot him, saying he wants to go to heaven

Mixed reactions trailed the video as many people praised the soldiers for their professional conduct

An unidentified man caused a stir at an airforce base as he demanded that soldiers shoot him.

In a trending video seen online, the man raised his right hand up and shouted 'Allah', saying he wants to be shoot so he can get to heaven.

The civilian commanded the soldiers to fire their guns at him. Photo Credit: @king_stoner

Source: TikTok

The soldiers were confused by his request and ordered him to leave the place, but the man refused and agreed with someone in the background who tagged him a crazy fellow.'

He dared them to shoot him, insisting that he won't leave there until he is shot. The soldiers did not heed his outrageous request and tried to get him off the scene.

"Allah, I want to go to heaven. Shoot me, I want to go to heaven," the crazy man said.

Seeing that his crazy request wasn't met, he mocked the soldiers.

"You cannot even shoot," he said as he appeared to leave the premises.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend the military men for their response to the man

Emmayoger said:

"Is this Nigeria army because i have never see a Nigeria army who is mature like this."

fkgold said:

"Lol it is the "you can't even shoot for me" this one pass weyrey and looking for who to send am 6ft down."

Gentle ameer said:

"If this guy serve job for 30 minutes now the story go change to oga Abeg."

househusband said:

"This is Sam ethnam air force base Ikeja .... Kai descpline wan finish soldiers there Kai ...sweet people."

stallionguf said:

"Waitin this guy take before he come here, I know say colos no dey give this kind morale."

@RMH said:

"First time i see army nor beat person wey challenge them for their post oo."

ajimokomichael said:

"The soldier displayed professional maturity. keep the vibes on .up Army."

F O D said:

"This is what happened when u have trekked from sango otta to obalalende due to fuel price."

Source: Legit.ng