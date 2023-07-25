A Nigerian lady applied for over 200 jobs in different industries to pivot from legal to fintech career

The lady faced 120 rejections, 60 assessments, and 6 final interviews before getting 3 offers

She accepted offer from fintech company and shared her story and tips on social media

A Nigerian lady who applied for over 200 jobs in different industries has finally landed her dream job in the financial technology (fintech) sector, after six years of working as a lawyer.

The lady shared her inspiring story on Facebook where she revealed the challenges and successes of her job search journey.

Amazing story of a lady who left law practice to fintech. Photo credit: Chinenye Pius

After 200 applications, lady gets juicy job

She said that she had applied for jobs in various industries, including telecommunications, automotive, and finance, as she wanted to pivot from the legal industry and pursue a more fulfilling career.

She said that she had received at least 120 rejection emails, and had gone through at least 60 first stage assessments and countless mid-stage assessments and interviews.

She also said that she had reached the final stage of interviews with six different companies, but had only received three job offers from them.

She said that she had accepted one of the offers, which was from a fintech company that matched her skills and interests.

She expressed her gratitude and excitement for the new opportunity, and encouraged others to keep pursuing their wildest dreams.

She wrote:

“Here’s to pivoting fully from the legal industry (with 6 years PQE) and building a fulfilling career in the fintech industry. And here’s to achieving all of our wildest dreams.”

Her post received a lot of positive feedback and congratulations from other social media users, who praised her for her perseverance and resilience.

Some users also shared their own stories of job hunting and career change, and asked her for tips and advice on how to succeed.

Find the inspiring story of the lady here

