A Nigerian keke driver has caught the attention of many netizens with the unique way he designed his tricycle

The smart tricycle man removed the original fabrics in the seats and replaced them with upholstery

Netizens have applauded the young man for his creativity although some people still found it awkward

A tricycle rider has gone viral on social media after a captivating video showed the interior of his 'keke napep'.

A lady with the handle @marydoo2 shared the stunning video which captured the well-designed interior of the tricycle.

Keke rider redesigns his tricycle Photo credit: @marydoo2/TikTok

Source: TikTok

In the video, Mary capture the green grass carpet used as the flooring of the tricycle. She also displayed the expensive upholstery seats with the caption “VIP keke”.

It was however gathered that the tricycle owner hiked his charges as he takes N200 for destinations which should have been N100.

Reactions as video captures interior of VIP keke

The video has sparked reactions online with many netizens expressing their shock at the luxurious interior of the keke.

@user5226139560260 said:

“I don enter this keke I swear and the man corrected 200 naira from me instead of 100 naira.”

@Joyce Lyn said:

“Oga nah 100 I get ooo.”

@shafelejo said:

“U never even see anything dey play.”

@Raphael commented:

“Because of grass rug? lmao.”

@Goodness chinyere reacted:

“Better VIP.”

@Precious Akinpelumi said:

“Wow!”

Keke driver uses tricycle to carry 6 tanks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man has been accused of greed due to the number of water tanks he loaded on his Keke. According to some persons who saw the video on Instagram, it would have been better to use a truck to carry the load the man carried with a Keke.

In the scary video, there were six tanks loaded on top of the keke. It swayed left and right as the man rode. A woman who watched in awe as the rider passed could be heard screaming out of surprise. On Instagram where the video was shared by @mufasatundeednut, the man was hailed by some and condemned by others.

When the video was shared online, it got so many views and comments. Here are some of the comments: @alexcore_live commented: "If police tiaram hot slap now, unah go begging say police brutality meanwhile him sef dey abuse the keke. Just saying respectfully."

Source: Legit.ng