A Nigerian lady has shared a beautiful video of herself and her look-alike friend in matching outfits

In the video, they looked so adorable without makeup and went ahead to flaunt their matching white outfits and cute hairstyle

The trending video has attracted lots of amazing comments from netizens who admired their beauty and friendship

A video of two beautiful ladies who could easily be mistaken for twins has gone viral on social media.

According to one of the ladies identified as @nyore.eroyn on TikTok, they are friends, and both love wearing matching items.

Pretty lady shows off her look-alike friend. Photo credit: @nyore.eroyn

Source: TikTok

In the video, they flaunted their matching white dress and hairdo, and many people still asked if they were twins.

The clip has been trending online as netizens commented on how beautiful they looked.

"That one friend that loves twinning with you", Nyore wrote.

Social media reactions

@ICE wrote:

"Friends or twins."

@Ohamero Joy said:

"At least Una dey twin with better styles."

@sandybrown003 added:

"And you start to look alike."

@Nicky Queendarline added:

"Just like me and my best friend on my dp, na motherhood come change everything."

@NAbUnGnTa wrote:

"See how you have full hair my own be like them carry me cement when I was a baby."

@cosmique.dilettante.co commented:

"They are both so beautiful."

@Mama Bear replied:

"Gorgeous girls."

@mel reacted:

'You both are beautiful."

@richie China said:

"You look alike o."

@M i l a n added:

"You both are so cuteee."

@abigailflora4 replied:

"You guys lok alike lol."

@Presh added:

"You're beautiful your dress is giving."

@Katherine said:

"I even thought that you guys are twins."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng