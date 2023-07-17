A Nigerian landlord has secretly sold his house after collecting N500,000 rent from a prospective female tenant

Also, the man has relocated abroad and has since become untraceable after picking the huge sum of money

The lady who paid the N500,000 rent has cried out on social media in an anonymous message she sent to Twitter user, Wizarab

A Nigerian lady who paid for an apartment has shockingly found out that the landlord sold the entire building and disappeared.

The lady made an upfront payment of N500,000 for the apartment in the building, but it was sold before she got the chance to move in.

The lady paid N500,000 for a house and the landlord disappeared. Photo credit: Getty Images/Marcos Calvo, Marco VDM and Bloomberg.

Source: Getty Images

Not only has the landlord sold the entire building, he has also relocated abroad, and has become unreachable.

Nigerian landlord disappears with N500k

The frustrated lady has brought the matter to social media by sending an anonymous message through a friend to Twitter user, Wizarab.

The lady wants to know if there is any way she could file a complaint and get a refund of her money.

The message reads:

"My friend paid N500k for rent two months ago. She never knew the landlord had the intention of selling the house. Now, he has sold everything and relocated abroad after collecting N500k."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users as landlord disappears with N500k house rent

@Cjamespeaks said:

"The new owner acquired both the asset and the liability. She's staying."

@scamdamp said:

"Well she is entitled to stay for the full duration of her rent. Also, the new owner will have to give her time to MOVE OUT (after her rent expires)."

@amjustacommoner commented:

"Did the former landlord take the house alongside with him?"

@mindx_tech said:

"The new owner acquired both asset and liability, she has the right to stay there till her rent expires or the new landlord can refund her and she move out."

Source: Legit.ng