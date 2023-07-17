A young man has caused a buzz on social media after announcing his search for a caring woman on Facebook

In his post, the man made it clear that he would cook and do house chores for whoever accepts to accommodate him

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many ladies expressing their interest to allow him to live with them

A Facebook user identified as Frank Nweke Junior is seeking a lady who can accommodate him for only two years.

In his post, Nweke reiterated that he has a good character and can cook, fetch water, wash clothes, mop the house and also wash plates.

While some people criticized Nweke for seeking a temporary live-in partner, others defended him, stating that he has the right to choose the kind of relationship he wants.

In his words:

"Guys. Please I Need A Lady that can Accommodate me for Just 2 yrs Please, Trust me I Get good character, I can Cook, fetch water, wash clothes, mob house, wash plates and I can wash plate very well."

Reactions as man launches search for lady who can accommodate him for 2 years

Katie Ogbe commented;

"This is ridiculous. You can't just expect someone to accommodate you for two years and then leave. That's not how relationships work."

Ann Isiala wrote;

"I don't see anything wrong with what he's asking for. It's his life and he can choose to live it however he wants."

Ugochukwu Nwigwe Ugochukwu said:

“I feel your pain, I have someone that can Accommodate you bro.”

Esther Nwachukwu reacted:

“This life no balance at all.”

Chukwu Miracle said:

“All the best sir.”

Promise Odinaka reacted:

“Are u sure that u can wash plates very well.”

Ferdico GoodLife said:

“Enjoy and be safe.”

Nkiru Chukwu commented:

“I'm here my love.”

Rotr Emmy King commented:

“You can wash plate and you can also lick plate very well.”

Scholastica Nonye said:

“Just dey play.”

Ginikachukwu Philip reacted:

“Omg don't worry you will find what you are looking for.”

Bright Onyekachi said:

“Looking good.”

