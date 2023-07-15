A street photographer saw an old woman who fries and sells akara, and he decided to take a shot of her and print it

When he printed the photograph and handed it to her, she smiled with surprise as she never knew when the photo was taken

The photographer, Oacthecreator succeeded in making the woman happy and putting a smile on her face with the nice portrait

A street photographer took a nice shot of an old woman who fries and sells akara and also printed it for her immediately.

The skilled photographer,

The street photographer made the woman happy after taking her photograph and printing it for her.

Source: TikTok

Oacthecreator, posted a video showing when he saw the woman and took the photo from a distance.

The woman appeared not to be aware that someone was taking a shot of her as she concentrated on the akara that she was frying.

Photographer shares cute photo of old woman frying akara

When he was done snapping, the photographer used a small portable printer to print the photograph immediately.

The photo looked so beautiful and polished as it captured the woman smiling while on her business.

She was smiling with surprise when the photographer approached her and handed the photo to her.

The photographer captioned the video:

"Life is beautiful. I saw this woman selling Akara (beanscake) in the afternoon. I was really surprised cos Akara is a night food here in Nigeria. So I decided to give her the gift of photography just to appreciate her efforts and hard work. Learn to live your life to the fullest and be genuinely happy. SHARE this if you smiled."

Many TikTok users who commented on the video say they find it very satisfying, especially as the photographer made the old woman happy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to photo of a woman who fries akara in the streets

@Wuraolagold commented:

"She selling my best food."

@Anikeade said:

"Thank you for making Iya Dayo smile ooo."

@Nnena’s kitchen said:

"This is beautiful!! Thank you for making her smile."

Source: Legit.ng