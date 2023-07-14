A Nigerian wife has shared a shocking story revolving around her struggle as a wife

She found out her husband was cheating after she hired private investigator who gave factual evidence

Husband blocked her and demanded apology for spying on him

A Nigerian wife has shared her story on Instagram and got support.

The lady revealed how she exposed her husband's infidelity with the help of a private investigator.

Husband blocks wife from visiting

The story was shared by @coupletherapies on Instagram.

According to her, she and her husband live on the same street but in different apartments.

She said she can't visit him unannounced and has to give him at least 24 hours notice before coming. This makes communication difficult in their marriage.

She also claimed that her husband would block her and instruct his security guard not to let her in whenever they had issues.

Husband demands apology

She said he would bring different girls to his apartment and deny it when she confronted him.

She decided to hire a private investigator who gave her video evidence of 16 different girls that her husband was cheating with. She said she was frustrated and called a family meeting to show them the proof.

However, instead of apologizing, her husband got angry and blocked her again. He said he would not continue the marriage unless she apologized to him for spying on him.

She said she missed her husband and has never cheated on him.

The woman's story has attracted a lot of attention on Instagram, with many people expressing their sympathy and support for her. Some also advised her to leave her husband and find someone who would respect and love her.

