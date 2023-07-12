A Nigerian wife who married a wealthy man for his money complained about his stinginess on social media

A Nigerian wife who married a wealthy man for his money has taken to social media to complain about her unhappy marriage.

The story of the woman which was posted by an Instagram handle @coupletherapies was shared with the hope to get some advice from other users.

She is seeking advice on how best to proceed. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian wife complains husband is stingy

She wrote that her husband enjoyed his life alone and has refused to spend much on her.

He bought luxury things for himself and gave her 50k monthly as maintenance fee.

He also told her that she can not wear luxury wigs on a head that is not bringing money and that she should buy what she can afford.

The woman said that she has no other way to save money because her husband stocks food stuffs himself.

She asked how she could handle him and make him change his attitude towards her.

Her post attracted a lot of reactions from other social media users on Instagram.

Some of them criticized her for marrying him for his money and advised her to leave him if she was not happy.

Others suggested that she should start a business or get a job and stop depending on him for everything.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the Nigerian wife and her husband below:

@demmiecentric, said:

"You ladies think men are fools sometimes. Baba knew you married him for his money. Since you want a ready made man, then enjoy the package or leave jejely."

Another user, @jabsey, reacted:

"This is the type of women who are in married for financial gain, useless woman divorce him."

@anitasbeautyworld1, also wrote:

"Tell him to set up a good business for you or go get a good job, some women needs to stop depending on their men."

@ms_dera commented:

"Women make your own money to avoid unnecessary insult."

Source: Legit.ng