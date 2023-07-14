A video showing young pupils’ joy, when they saw one of their teachers, has become viral on Instagram

The young man entered the school and was greeted by warm hugs from some pupils

The teacher’s welcome was a sign that he must be doing his best to make sure the environment is conducive for learning

A heartwarming video capturing the ecstatic reactions of young pupils, who couldn’t contain their excitement and ran to hug him when they spotted one of their beloved teachers, has warmed hearts.

In the clip, the young man, who was identified to be Arnold Ford, a Vice President at a school in Philadelphia, walked into the school premises and was met by a flurry of hugs from some enthusiastic pupils, who clearly adored him.

The students appeared happy to see the teacher. Photo credit: @adamwoolford

The teacher’s reception was a testament to his dedication and commitment to making sure the environment is safe, supportive and immersive for learning.

Many social media users who saw the video praised the teacher for being such a supportive and remarkable mentor to the students.

As of publishing, the video has gathered thousands of likes and comments on Instagram.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the teacher below:

@kateroche11 said:

"Yes. And we need more male and African American teachers in our classrooms."

@Panly reacted:

"We need to pay them more and protect our schools!"

@drshaypeezee commented:

"Amazing! Unfortunately, so many laws and abusers have made it impossible for us teachers to hug and show affection to our kids. Not sure what legal work around he found (possibly parental waivers), but I love the shared love and enthusiasm between him and the kids."

@cousin_r3dd:

"There's always that ONE teacher who was like family. I LOVE Love Teachers!!"

@taurusfrom93 also commented:

"It's nice and all but I don't want no guy teacher hugging my kid.. now that I thiink about it I never even seen that."

