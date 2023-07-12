A Nigerian man has challenged a Twitter user who claimed he could build a house for N5 million naira

He offered to pay N10 million for twin of the house, but with a penalty of N15 million if the builder failed

The challenge sparked mixed reactions from other users, some of whom were concerned that he only showed the interior of the house

A Twitter user who claimed he could build a house for N5 million naira got a surprising response from Okoro Lawrence, another Twitter user.

Lawrence offered to give the man N10 million to build a twin of the house he posted, but with a condition: if he failed to deliver, he would have to refund N15 million.

Failure to deliver the two houses will attract N15 million. Photo credit: Getty Images

LawrenceO tweeted:

"I just saw the interior of this popular N5million house. I will tell you for free that N7million will not build this house. I will give N10million to the guy to build twin of this house, but first we have to sign a contract of refunding N15million, if he fails to delivery."

The tweet sparked a lot of reactions from other users, some of whom agreed with Lawrence that the house was worth more than N5 million, while others indicated that the interior of the house has nothing to do with the actual building.

According to some Twitter users who commented, the average cost of building a house in Nigeria ranges from N15 million to N40 million, depending on the size, location and design.

However, some people claim they can build cheaper houses using alternative materials and techniques.

Find the tweet below from the Nigerian man below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the man's comments below:

@ihezievictor reacted:

"My Oga please off your mic abeg. We still dey view the building outside only you don run enter inside. Make we first understand how 5mil go build the house before interior na. Is it playing?"

@cj_ubaka wrote:

"Your line of argument is not logical though. He didn’t post the interior, he posted the exterior only. The furnishings and everything you want inside can cost as much as you want, as long as he can get you the structure for 5m, he is right."

@crownsato said:

"Bro he can easily build the house for you for 10m honestly if you go on betting with him,I am into property I know what I am saying, it's not about the structure it's about the quality of the materials."

Construction expert displays standard bungalow for cheap price, sparks debate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a construction worker identified as @AbrahamMacHILLS on Twitter has sparked outrage after claiming he can build a two-bedroom house for N5 million.

While assuring people of his genuineness, he noted that the money would be spent with the client overseeing the affairs.

He also noted that the building was made of bricks, and a perimeter fence wasn't included. Many people have criticised the worker as they claimed he was making unrealistic promises.

