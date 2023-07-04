A man cashed out after he created a small bridge over a gutter and allowed Okada riders to pass on it

The Okada riders were not using the bridge to cross for free as they were paying him some tokens

Many motorcycles were seen on either side of the small gutter as he positioned the bridge for each to ride on

A man placed flat wood on a small gutter and charged Okada riders who wanted to cross with their bikes.

In a video posted on Twitter by @Rivaldo_os10, a lot of Okada riders lined up wanting to ride on the small bridge and cross.

The man allowed Okada riders to cross the small bridge for a fee. Photo credit: Twitter/Rivaldo_os10 and @congotopmode.

Each time an Okanda man wants to cross, the man moves the flat wood to a good position where the tires can easily ride on it.

The small gutter where the man bridged to make money has water, but it is not clear why Okada riders chose to follow that path.

He became very busy as the place was really crowded, with many riders wanting to cross from either side of the gutter.

People said the man would make a lot of money and that what he was doing was better than Yahoo Yahoo.

The place where the video was recorded is not yet known.

Reactions from Twitter users

@Uncle_Nazeer said:

"Better than yahoo yahoo."

@Ayour133 said:

"He makes more than a banker and a lawyer."

@Uz_1egbo said:

"Providing solutions."

@AnnieAbiola commented:

"May God bless his hustle."

@adaugo_opara said:

"I can’t be on a bike and pass through that small plank, I will come down and cross. What if it breaks?"

@fisayo_tade said:

"E go soon get competition."

@mister_les said:

"The ache that back will pass through ehn!"

@Danielbabatun18 said:

"Find a problem n solve it equals money."

@t_plarge commented:

"Funny enough, he actually offering service."

