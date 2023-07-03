A young Nigerian man got the attention of job seekers online after a shared a CV template that many described as perfect

Another man's offer to make the template available for everyone on Twitter got much applause as people appreciated him

The photo of the CV got Twitter users sharing their resume experiences as some claimed there was nothing special about the template

A young Nigerian man shared a CV template that generated massive reactions on social media on Saturday, July 1.

He said he heard the templated showed a perfect example of what a CV should look like. The CV had the name of whoever would use it as a head note.

A moment after he shared the tweet, a young man with the handle @Xeunbajo quoted the tweet and revealed that the template was created using Harvard's graduate CV guide.

He mentioned his intention to share free access to the template so people can tweak it to fit their tastes.

See the tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Brett_Designer said:

"Looks pro. Non designer. Good stuff, well laid out."

@bromatoes14 said:

"I’d give it a 7/10. Needs to tell more of a story to bump it up, feels very robotic."

@bolutifeawakan said:

"Yep, looks about right. No pictures, no creative stuff, no show off."

@Zukajess_ey said:

"Please can you provide the template."

@DapoVibes said:

"Interesting how I've never come across any of these resources but my CV is almost identical in both format, design and content."

@visionarykoveh said:

"Yes. It’s very excellent. I adopted a Stanford graduate CV template, and it’s quite similar. Thank you for this!"

@jerelamptey said:

"Nobody’s got time for a two page CV."

@10x66py said:

"Thanks been looking for cv template."

@OG_Cardinal said:

"No be like this everybody dy take write cv? Twitter so dramatic lol."

@tagbochineduu said:

"Really neat CV. Simple and sweet is always the best approach."

@Ugochuks_D said:

"The last CV I created without Date of Birth was rejected."

Man wrote funny CV for N800k job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady who works as an HR expert shared a video that showed the one-line CV an applicant sent for a job that offers an N800,000 monthly salary.

She was surprised when she opened the Word document that he sent, and it was only a line of a funny statement.

Businessman lost N157.2m in Nigeria

In other news, a Nigerian millionaire and real estate mogul, Daniel Moses, narrated one of the misfortunes he suffered earlier in life.

Daniel said he brought £150,000 (N157,224,750) back home to Nigeria. He invested the sum into oil and gas.

