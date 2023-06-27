A Nigerian lady has lamented the terrible situation and the high cost of staying in Lekki where people pay for water

The lady said her weekly electricity bill is as high as N70k while she and other tenants shell out N30k for water monthly

Lagos residents who watched her story wondered why people love Lekki when there are cheaper options on the mainland

A Nigerian lady said that living in Lekki is expensive going by the monthly and weekly charges tenants have to pay.

In a video, the lady (@medreech) revealed she pays N30k monthly for running water. She added that defaulters are cut off from the water supply.

High electricity bill in Lekki area

She added that she has to shell out N70,000 for electricity units every week. She said even that comes with strict management of power at home.

Nigerians who reacted to her video wondered why many people are relocating to Lekki if the situation is so bad.

Ethe Isaac said:

"Na peer pressure dey make most people go live for lekki."

Oyin trends

"And light at least 100k a week in iyana ipaja."

Ahm_gift said:

"Omor life in calabar is cheap oooo."

nwite Matthew said:

"Light make we dy pay 2 k for one month."

Nimi said:

"@Temi I don’t think Lagos is for me."

Dera said:

"I dey pay 3k for my area ontop the 3k i dey use, AC, 2 AC ooo! Washing machine, fridge and electric kettle."

unknown said:

"Mogbe..for gwarinpa na free water we go pump for two tank and reserver..and light here, if light dey stable we dey use unit of max maybe ₦30k."

Hayzed said:

"Lol una dey miss come mainland … I don’t really like that una lekki honestly."

D’mmyReflect said:

"Make I jst Dey for this igando jeje dey manage my 9k for light o."

Gwenunoffical said:

"Have you been to lekki garden phase 1 light bill N90k and the water is bad I’m a relator but where I stay in songetedo just 15k for light inclusive."

