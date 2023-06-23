Ifeoma Amuche is a Nigerian woman who recently graduated as the best student in Chinese Language and Literature at South West University in China

She delivered a valedictory speech in Mandarin on behalf of the graduating students and impressed many with her fluency and eloquence.

Here are four new things you may not know about her:

Her fluent Chinese has brought numerous opportunities and awards. Photo credit: @itzamalee Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

01. She hails from Anambra State in Nigeria

Ifeoma Amuche comes from Eziabor village in Oko, one of the 16 towns that make up Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

She attended First Hill Secondary School Umuchiana in Ekwulobia and Federal Polytechnic Oko, where she studied Library and Information Science before moving to China in 2019.

02. She worked as a Chinese translator in Nigeria

According to her LinkedIn page, Ifeoma Amuche worked at the Dangote Refinery in Lagos as a Chinese translator for a year.

She later worked at Sinoki LTD Abuja as a Secretary and a Chinese translator, presumably before relocating to China.

03. She studied one of the world’s most difficult languages

Mandarin is considered one of the world’s most ‘super-hard’ languages to learn for native English speakers, according to the US Department of State.

Ifeoma Amuche not only mastered the language but also excelled in Chinese literature and culture, earning her the best graduating student award out of over 9,500 graduates.

04. She won several awards and honors during her studies

Ifeoma Amuche was not only academically outstanding but also actively involved in various activities and competitions.

She joined the International Student Poetry Performance Club and contributed to the group’s win of the 2022 ASEAN Art Festival Poetry Reading Prize, surpassing 25 countries.

She also participated in the 2022 Chinese Poems Competition and received several scholarships and honors from the university.

Ifeoma Amuche is an inspiration to many young Nigerians who aspire to achieve excellence in their chosen fields.

Nigerian lady graduates as best student in China, speaks chinese fluently on graduation day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Ifeoma Amuche, a Nigerian student, has made her country proud by graduating as the best student in her class at SouthWest University in China.

She received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chinese Language and Literature, and was chosen as the representative of international students at the graduation ceremony.

Ifeoma, who hails from Anambra State, was a former student of Federal Polytechnic Oko.

Source: Legit.ng