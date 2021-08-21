Social media users have received with shock an emerging video of the answer sheets of university students

The video showed that 200 level students of Federal University of Technology, Akure performed badly

Many people have slammed the lecturer who handled the course stressing that the mass failure is a reflection of his poor teaching skills

Mixed reactions have trailed a video leak of answer sheets of a supposed test written by students of Federal University of Technology, Akure.

In the video shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, answer sheets of 200 level statistics students were opened one after the other to reveal stunning 0/30 scores by majority of the undergraduates.

It was not clear the particular subject the failure was recorded in but the mass failure was glaring.

The answer sheets which are papers from big notes bore the names of the students and their university boldly.

Many people blame the lecturer who handled the course

Some persons took a swipe at the lecturer for a job not well done while others decried the rising academic unseriousness among undergraduates.

@ms_pat said:

"Most youth this days are just going to school for school sake.. Reading is hard to them.. only few go to school to study, read hard and come out with good results."

@august_shalone commented:

"FUTA needs to review a lot of things anh anh about 20percent of their students ends up dropping out while another 30percent can't graduate."

@misturrsam remarked:

"This is an indictment on the lecturer. If most of your students failed your course, you probably can’t teach the course and don’t know what you’re doing. You can’t impact knowledge that you don’t have. Let’s stop normalizing this, it’s not normal."

@whisper2raw wrote:

"Black lecturers see this as being tough. Abroad this lecturer would have been sweating in panel seat answering questions as to why there is mass failure."

