A woman has hone online to share how her family spent N2m to get an abandoned bus and converted same to a flat

The woman said that they spent over $20,000 converting the bus to a habitable space for her family

Many TikTokers who briefly saw the interior of the bus said that it was really a big cost-saving move

To save money, a family decided to buy old school bus and convert the vehicle to their home. It took them many hours to see it to completion.

After paying $4500 (N2,009,835) for the vehicle, the got work. The mother of the family said they spent $1250 (N558,287.50) on outside materials like paints.

Beautiful bus conversion

For lumbers and counters, they spent $3732 (N1,666,823.16). Electrical and appliances gulp $8106 (N3,620,382.78). They had to part away with $1342 (N599,377.46) for plumbing works.

To make the interior of the bus cool, they spent $2125 (N949,088.75), bringing their total conversion cost to $21,055 (N9,403,794.65). The woman said that his cheap, considering that they spent $22,500 (N10,049,175) a year on rent.

As at time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 3,000 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

C.A said:

"It would have been nice to see the inside properly."

Vanne2018 said:

"That’s a really smart move cause they can live like that a couple of years save cash and buy their own house later on insted of paying alot of rent."

much_love_less_hate said:

"In 10 years from now, half of the population will be living in buses and vans."

Pocahontas said:

"I like the fact you did everything yourself."

Karter Johnston said:

"All in $20k!!! Woah that’s dirt cheap very practical."

