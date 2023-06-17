A video trending on the internet shows the moment Chef Dammy stepped into the city with security details

The Ekiti chef was spotted in Ado as she was closely looked after by the security guard who also opened the car door for her

In another video, a security guard stood beside her as she read her speech to journalists during a press conference

Ekiti chef, Damilola Adeparusi has stirred reactions again after storming town with security details.

The chef was seen walking out of a building, and a security man was waiting for her where a car was detailed to pick her up.

When she got to the car, the security man opened the car door for her to get in, as is the practice with very important personalities, VIPs.

Chef Dammy is guarded by security men

The men guarding Chef Dammy looked like private security guards specially hired for her. Their uniform does not look like they belong to any government security agency.

In a separate video, the chef was seen reading a speech while speaking at a press conference in Ado.

Also, in this video, a security guard stood behind her, just like an ADC stands at the back of a president reading a speech.

The video was first posted by @spiritwordgm and was reposted by @instablog9ja.

Reactions as Chef Dammy storms Ado-Ekiti with security details

@_Heady__ said:

"So Ekiti people don get celebrity now."

@Sunshi9_Music commented:

"Na wa for Ekiti people, how all of them wan enter that Camry now?"

@Emmasification said:

"Sophisticated indeed. Dem dey carry us go where we no know."

@OloladeMrMoney1 commented:

"Untrained church security you meant."

@EbonyNikkibella said:

"My girl is blown."

@elyasphoto said:

"I like her. She's very young and energetic."

@yinka3688 commented:

"Make una allow this girl now. Just leave her alone."

@saylogics said:

"Stories!! Na Hilda baci we know period!"

Chef Dammy to cook for 150 hours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chef Dammy has said she would be cooking for 150 hours in July.

The controversial chef said the new cookathon would be duly registered with the Guinness World Records.

This is coming after the chef completed a 120-hour cookathon.

Source: Legit.ng