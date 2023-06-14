Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun state, said it will reopen for academic activities on June 15

The registrar of the institution, Dapo Oke, said the university senate made the decision to reopen the school after a two-week closure

The institution was closed for 2 weeks following a clash between the students and their host community

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Ijagun, Ogun state - The management of the Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun state, has announced the reopening of the institution on June 15 after a two-week closure.

TASUED’s registrar, Dapo Oke, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, June 13, following the decision of the university senate to reopen the school after a clash between students and its host community, TheCable reported.

TASEUD reopens after 2 weeks closure following clash with host community

Source: Facebook

Oke added that the reopening comes with an extension of teaching practice for final-year students by one month and the varsity’s matriculation ceremony will hold on June 21.

The statement read:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The university senate, at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday, June 13, 2024, considered the interim report on the ongoing investigation of the Imaweje/Student Fracas.

“[It] approved the reopening of the university for Thursday, June 15, 2023.

“It also reviewed the university calendar and approved the extension of teaching practice for 400-level students by one month.

“In the same vein, the matriculation ceremony for newly admitted students for the 2022/2023 academic session would take place on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

“The first semester examinations for 100-400-level students would commence the first week in July 2023.

“E- test continues on Monday, June 19, 2023.”

TASUED portal: login for fresh and returning students, admission (2023)

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Tai Solarin University of Education is one of Nigeria's best higher education institutions boasting of some of the best courses.

The university has a sophisticated online platform where fresh and returning students can seamlessly access different services. How does one access and navigate the TASUED portal?

“OOU Happened to Me”: Nigerian man finds out his admission was fake 7 years after graduation

A Nigerian filmmaker, @orlahyeahlay, said he found out seven years after graduating from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) that his admission was fake.

The digital marketer shared his story while replying to a netizen who urged people to narrate what made them realise life was vanity.

Source: Legit.ng