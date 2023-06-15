Andrew, a former foster child, found his forever family with the Gills, who adopted him in a surprise event

Joc, the Gills’ son, became Andrew’s best friend and brother through playing video games and supporting each other

Dominique and Kevin, the Gills’ parents, showed Andrew unconditional love and helped him heal from his past trauma

Andrew had a rough start in life.

He lost his parents when he was six years old and spent four years in foster care, Eric Stanley reports.

He felt lonely and scared, and he didn’t know if he would ever find a place to call home.

Everything changed

But everything changed when he met Joc and his parents, Dominique and Kevin Gill.

They welcomed him into their family with open arms and showed him what love and happiness meant.

They helped him heal from his past and gave him hope for his future.

Best friends

Joc and Andrew became best friends. They played video games together, especially Minecraft, and shared their interests and hobbies.

They also supported each other through the challenges of growing up. Joc was there for Andrew when he struggled with schoolwork or emotions.

Andrew was there for Joc when he needed a partner in projects or a shoulder to lean on.

Mentor and cheerleader

Dominique and Kevin were more than foster parents to Andrew. They were his mentors, his cheerleaders, and his role models.

They taught him how to be respectful, responsible, and resilient. They encouraged him to pursue his dreams and to never give up.

They also made him feel like he belonged to their family.

The unique gift

That’s why they decided to surprise him with the most amazing gift of all: adoption.

They wanted to make their bond official and permanent. They wanted Andrew to know that he was their son and Joc’s brother forever.

They planned a special day for Andrew in May 2020. They took him for a walk with Molly Parker, a counselor from Youth Villages, who had helped him throughout his journey.

Along the way, they met their family friends who held balloons and signs that said “We love you” and “You are our hero”. They also saw Joc holding a sign that asked “Will you be my brother?”

Tears of joy

Andrew couldn’t believe his eyes. He was so happy and grateful that he cried tears of joy.

He said yes to the Gills’ proposal and hugged them tightly. He finally found his forever family.

Dominique and Kevin never thought they would adopt a child when they started fostering.

They just wanted to help as many kids as possible, like Dominique’s parents did when she was young. They realized that he was the missing piece of their puzzle.

Andrew’s story is a beautiful example of how love can overcome any obstacle and how family can be found in unexpected places.

It is a story of courage, resilience, and hope that inspires us all.

