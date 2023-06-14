A TikTok clip of a Muslim woman effortlessly driving a massive a truck has gone viral on TikTok

The clip captured the moment she climbed into the cab and revved up the engine

The woman manoeuvred the heavy truck with skill and confidence, proving that she was an experienced driver

A captivating TikTok video of a Muslim woman who could drive a gigantic truck with ease and grace has become a viral sensation online.

The video showed the stunning contrast between her modest attire and the enormous vehicle as she got into the driver’s seat and turned on the ignition.

The Muslim female driver riding a dangote truck. Photo credit: @fatima364847474774 Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Muslim lady riding truck

The woman handled the heavy truck with remarkable finesse and flair, demonstrating that she was not only a competent driver, but a master of her craft.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many social media users who saw the video were impressed that a lady in hijab could ride a truck that well and complemented her.

As of the time of publishing the report, the video has gotten 18,000 likes with more than a thousand comments on TikTok.

Find the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions about the female truck driver below:

@Jndone reacted:

"There was a time she brought cement to my own time, she's really trying."

@OgaZamfara said:

"I love u my mummy fatima is the best name ever in life."

@MDGULAK442 wrote:

"Wish you safe journey hajiya i m from Gulak MADAGALI."

@mlmimaryamfashlon commented:

"What man can do women can do masha Allah."

@saddy748484 also commented:

"My dream job."

@MubarakYunusHassan:

"Dan girman Allah ku bani number ta Allah yatsare."

@abubakarhamldu981:

"Ubangiji Allah ya tsare mu sharrin karfe."

@nllmazallanl891:

"Na shiga aljanna."

Rich female truck driver takes her mercedes Benz to work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a woman on TikTok, @rmokaya, who works as a truck driver, has made a video that got many praising the success she has achieved for herself.

In the TikTok clip she shared, the woman came to work in a clean Mercedes Benz car.

After getting out of the vehicle, she went straight towards a fleet of trucks and opened one of them. Some people who are also truck drivers prayed that they get to the same level of success as the woman.

Source: Legit.ng