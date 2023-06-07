A video trending on the popular app, TikTok, captures a pretty girl in a black gown dancing on the road

The adorable video showed the stylish girl flipping her hair and dancing gently to a viral TikTok beat

While many netizens were in awe over her dressing style, others marvelled at her beauty and boldness

A bold young lady has impressed netizens on TikTok after dancing beautifully by the roadside.

A video shared by @renierugie7 showed the lady rocking a long black gown and a blue handbag to match.

Pretty girl dances on the road Photo credit: @jennyrugie7/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Netizens praised her beauty and some claimed she could easily be mistaken as a human doll.

A glance through her page showed that she’s always having fun and performing her dance videos by the roadside.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens in awe as cute lady dances by the roadside

Reacting to the video clip, netizens commended her beauty and how she danced stylishly.

@Nwosu Chizybabe said:

“Who else notice she is getting beautiful day by day.”

@dennieee wrote:

"Awe so cute like a doll."

@Aquarius reacted:

“She's just so beautiful.”

@rebeccaetim513 said:

“Beautiful.”

@imosemoney2 reacted:

“Why so pretty?”

@Mlambya commented:

“The dress looks good on you.”

@mess said:

“Absolutely gorgeous.”

@namasikusikwibele said:

“Nice moves and dress.”

@Tuckerabram said:

“Nice move. Keep up the good work.”

@Arebebedongha Victoria said:

“See my gorgeous queen.”

Watch the video below:

Lady with beautiful long legs dances on balcony

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with fine long legs has gone viral after performing a sweet dance and posting the video on TikTok. In the video she posted on her TikTok handle, @marryjane_008, she was seen dancing while standing on the balcony.

The video lasted only 7 seconds, but she used them well to entertain her fans and followers on TikTok. Her dance moves were not aggressive but performed at a smooth and measured pace. She would dance and stop and then start dancing again. She danced to Ije Awele, a beautiful song by Nigerian singer Flavour.

While she danced, her long legs and shape became the centre of attention. A lot of people who commented on the video concentrated on praising her beauty other than the dance. Some expressed undying admiration for her.

Source: Legit.ng