"Shakara Too Much": Pretty Girl with Pink Lips Dances and Flips Her Hair on The Road, Video Goes Viral
- A video trending on the popular app, TikTok, captures a pretty girl in a black gown dancing on the road
- The adorable video showed the stylish girl flipping her hair and dancing gently to a viral TikTok beat
- While many netizens were in awe over her dressing style, others marvelled at her beauty and boldness
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A bold young lady has impressed netizens on TikTok after dancing beautifully by the roadside.
A video shared by @renierugie7 showed the lady rocking a long black gown and a blue handbag to match.
Netizens praised her beauty and some claimed she could easily be mistaken as a human doll.
A glance through her page showed that she’s always having fun and performing her dance videos by the roadside.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
Netizens in awe as cute lady dances by the roadside
Reacting to the video clip, netizens commended her beauty and how she danced stylishly.
@Nwosu Chizybabe said:
“Who else notice she is getting beautiful day by day.”
@dennieee wrote:
"Awe so cute like a doll."
@Aquarius reacted:
“She's just so beautiful.”
@rebeccaetim513 said:
“Beautiful.”
@imosemoney2 reacted:
“Why so pretty?”
@Mlambya commented:
“The dress looks good on you.”
@mess said:
“Absolutely gorgeous.”
@namasikusikwibele said:
“Nice moves and dress.”
@Tuckerabram said:
“Nice move. Keep up the good work.”
@Arebebedongha Victoria said:
“See my gorgeous queen.”
Watch the video below:
Lady with beautiful long legs dances on balcony
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady with fine long legs has gone viral after performing a sweet dance and posting the video on TikTok. In the video she posted on her TikTok handle, @marryjane_008, she was seen dancing while standing on the balcony.
The video lasted only 7 seconds, but she used them well to entertain her fans and followers on TikTok. Her dance moves were not aggressive but performed at a smooth and measured pace. She would dance and stop and then start dancing again. She danced to Ije Awele, a beautiful song by Nigerian singer Flavour.
While she danced, her long legs and shape became the centre of attention. A lot of people who commented on the video concentrated on praising her beauty other than the dance. Some expressed undying admiration for her.
Source: Legit.ng