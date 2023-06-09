A little girl who got a new leg came to show her friends at school for the first time and everyone loved it

In the video, the girl walked to her friends and they were curious to see her new leg as they knelt down and looked at it

Then, when they saw that it helped their friend to walk and run, they were very happy and gave her a big hug

Colleagues appreciates the prosthetic leg. Photo credit: @goodnews Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

Little girl with prosthetic shows colleagues

Then, when they realised that it made their friend happy and able to walk and run like them, they were overjoyed and gave her a big hug.

Many social media users found the video quite engaging and noticed the empathy of the children at such an age.

As of publishing the report, the video has gathered 3 million likes with more than 30,000 comments on Instagram.

Find the reactions of the little girl with the prosthetic below:

@rhettwalker reacted:

"So sweet.. but they don't sound like they are in Alabama."

@eniaraclothings said:

"One of them might even go home to tell their parents they want same leg as hers children have the softest heart ever."

@lewtennantdan wrote:

"Their joy for her was pure."

@tinikacarington commented:

"Tears.... I actually had to wear braces on my legs whenI was young like Forest Gump. I was embarrassed to wear them to school. Surprisingly my friends showed concern and thought they were neat. By the end of the day, they were helping me put the straps on. This is a priceless moment."

Source: Legit.ng