A young Nigerian man who bought a very old model Mercedes Benz shared photos of the car online to celebrate himself

Another Nigerian man took care of a 1999 model of Benz and painted he sure a way that many people wanted to have the same

In another report, a video showing the car a Nigerian man bought for N200,000 got many people asking different questions

Cars are not just a means of transportation. To many, they are a marker of status symbol. Like friends, the cars one has may say many things about one's taste and level of wealth.

Some Nigerians have recently shown that one does not buy new cars to have nice rides. Those people bought old cars, revamped them, and proudly showed them off.

The owners showed the vehicle with pride. Photo source: @realibraheem6, @kingkelvin96

Legit.ng, will in this report, showed three Nigerians who bought relatively old cars and made people green with envy.

Nigerian man showed off 1999 Mercedes Benz

A Nigerian man surprised many when he drove his old model Benz. He had the car well-painted, and it looked spotless.

He installed a "Rolls Royce" for the vehicle's tyres. He did so with great class when he got down from the car. People wanted to know where he got the cars from.

Another young man with old model Benz

A young Nigerian man celebrated himself when he got his 1993 model Benz. He posted about it on social media as he sat on the car's bonnet in one of the photos.

The man also shared the photos of the new ride on his WhatsApp status, with many of his friends resharing to celebrate him. Many loved that he was contented with what he could afford.

Man with N200k Honda car

After a Nigerian man bought his car for N200k, he took it to a mechanic workshop and revamped it to make it new.

All the bad bumpers and spots on he cars were fixed. People wanted to know where he got the car at such a low price.

Man upgraded Mercedes S-Class

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man known as @juniorifeanyi857 shared a video of a Mercedes Benz S-Class 2008 he upgraded to a 2022 model. In one of his videos on his page, he showed people how the car looked before it was remodelled.

Around the Benz were other vehicles waiting for remodelling. He changed the lights and bumper of the vehicle. Many people who saw the transformed look were amazed.

