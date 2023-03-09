A short clip of some teenagers in a public secondary school displaying their various iPhone models surprised people

Giving themselves different nicknames, the young adults had expensive iPhones like XR and 13 Pro Max

Many social media users who watched their video wondered what they were doing in a public school if they could afford such devices

A viral video showing some secondary school students showing off their expensive iPhones in the classroom has stirred massive reactions online.

The first girl (@kimsannirichie) who shared the clip displayed her iPhone X and smiled. A boy who hugged a classmate called Ifeoluwa showed he was using an XR version.

The students showed off their iPhones and nicknames. Photo source: @kimsannirichie

Students with expensive iPhones

A boy nicknamed Sannie Richie showcased his iPhone 13 Pro with a shy smile. Another male classmate with the alias TP displayed an iPhone 13 Pro Max. There were other nicknames like Focus Muller and Lavish Para.

What amazed many TikTokers was how students still in secondary school could afford such expensive gadgets.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 600 comments and more than 18,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tessy sweet said:

"Nah school students be dis or my eyes the pain me!!! Abeg make una kiss my comment I’m coming back."

highbee8949 said:

"Abeg Shey I see 7 likes."

_.sope said:

"Public school and upmost yahoo."

tunmininu58 said:

"Funniest part dx is public school."

MALCOLM said:

"I gat commot for this xr wey I dey use."

@KC fresh said:

"Una teacher go dey find update for una hand."

Della asked:

"Where Una dey see this money?"

madubuobianthony said:

"Una dey government school dey use this kin phone wen una enter private wetin go come happen."

Female students in another school with iPhones

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another video shared by a young Nigerian, @tinycash34, showing the kinds of iPhones his classmates use, got many people talking on social media.

In the clip, secondary students, who were mostly females, were seated in a room playing with their phones. In turns, they all showed off their iPhones with a smile.

The first girl that showcased hers is using XS Max. Two other girls were using iPhones 11 and 12. Many wondered how they got money to buy them.

