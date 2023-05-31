Some Nigerian university students gave hilarious answers to the question of whether they would choose their ex over going back to year 1

The female undergrads weighed up their options and decided that starting year 1 again was better than getting back with their exes

The faces of many of them before answering showed that they had memories in their relationship that they would rather forget

A group of university students cracked up the interviewer with their witty replies to the dilemma of whether they would prefer their ex or going back to year 1.

The female undergrad carefully considered their choices and concluded that repeating year 1 was a better option than rekindling a romance with her former partner.

Undergrads pick among two options. Photo credit: @amy_global_ Source: TikTok

Source: TikTok

Better to move on

The expressions of many of them before giving their answer revealed that they had some unpleasant or embarrassing memories in their relationship that they wished to erase.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many social media users also responded to the question: while some would consider their exes, others said they would choose their year 1 because experience with ex was a tough one.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Fine_Igbogirl reacted:

"Omo na my ex oo....after facing all the Economics mathematics and Econometrics."

@ConfidenceBestie said:

"l go go write jamb 0."

@Ogonnastore wrote:

"Even me wey no get Ex go follow say Ex."

@Bllzyperpetual commented:

"So na only me never get ex?"

@Ladygold also commented:

"The nursery crèche."

@RickyBliss240:

"Abeg those boys where u see them."

@Wiliamchelsey:

"Wetin pain me be say dem no fine. Make person dey argue with foreign account?"

@cyndybaby777:

"Omo the girls are so pretty."

@bossunique099:

"Una no get fine boys for the school."

@OLUMIDE:

"All these one too get ex eji gbolo."

Lady who removed her clothes to place curse on Ex-boyfriend says he's suffering

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady has narrated how she placed heavy curses on her former boyfriend for ending their relationship.

The lady who claimed to be in pain when she committed the act, said she removed her clothes and cursed him.

At night, @theoliviamead on Twitter took off her clothes and stood inside a basin of water to take revenge on him for breaking her heart.

Source: Legit.ng