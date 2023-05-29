A young man has shared his experience with a colleague in the university who was rusticated from school

According to him, anyone who sat close to the young man during exams always ended up failing the course

Despite being rusticated from school, the student's name was still appearing on the school's exam board

A man identified as @AgbotiHero on Twitter has called out a colleague in school who got expelled.

He recounted how he was expelled from school as anyone who sat beside him in the exam hall failed.

Student expelled from school, tagged bad luck Photo credit: @miniseries, Pius Utomi /Getty images

Source: Getty Images

According to him, even if a person studied very hard, once you find yourself sitting close to him, you will automatically fail the course.

Speaking further, he revealed that the guy’s score was still showing on the board even after he got expelled.

Agboti shared his experience under a lady’s tweet who shared how her roommates were using her brain to pass exams.

He reiterated that although his story sounded unreal, it did happen.

“I know of someone when he sits beside you in an exam hall, no matter how much you studied you will fail. Got expelled and his scores were still reflecting on the exam board. Hard to believe but it's true,” he said.

See the post below:

Source: Legit.ng