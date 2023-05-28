A video of a stunning lady in designer clothes drumming like a pro has gone viral on Instagram

In the video, the woman demonstrated her amazing drumming skills as well as her passion for drum sounds

She was also seen dancing and shaking her hips as she created different sounds with her sticks

In the video, the woman exhibited her remarkable drumming skills as well as her deep connection for drum sounds.

In the video, the woman exhibited her remarkable drumming skills as well as her deep connection for drum sounds.

Dancing and drumming at the same time

She was also seen dancing and moving her waist as she generated different sounds with her sticks.

Many social media users who watched the video appreciated the woman's incredible drumming skills and wished they could do so too.

Some said it would have been better if she was wearing a traditional cloth to complement her drumming capabilities.

As of filling the report, the video has gather thousands of likes with more than a hundred comments on Instagram.

Watch the video here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@hypeman_phyno reacted:

"When the drum takes you spiritual. When the drum takes you spiritual."

@official_nazzydrums_ said:

"You know the matter."

@slimdaddy099 wrote:

"Why u dey do eye like person where dey ON COLOS ON folks ON Folks."

@ujah_bright commented:

"But Naza dat lookout shaaaaa.. make i know talk wey tin dea my mind .I need watch dat vidoe like plenty times."

@official_nazzydrums_ also commented:

"Watch or forever hold your peace."

@moneymagnet070:

"Seriously, I love you and I love the things you do."

@iam_popularmike:

"Her facial expression at first. .lol I cleanse my mind."

@gabby001:

"You're good buh Leave colos."

@damooflondon:

"It looks like you want to com No Disrespect please."

@ifybest 01:

"Drumgasm OSE."

Talented Nigerian girl plays talking drum with so much precision

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video of a Nigerian girl who is skilled in playing the Yoruba Talking Drum has gone viral.

The girl played at a gathering that seems to be a church and she swept people off their feet.

Her handling of the instrument was so superb that when the video was posted on TikTok by @dammybee38, it got 1.7 milion views.

