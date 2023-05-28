A pregnant woman has surprised netizens on social media after sharing her recent experience

According to the expectant mother, she suddenly woke up from sleep at midnight and began to crave burnt food

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many women sharing their experiences while pregnant

A pregnant Nigerian woman has broken the internet with a video which she shared on popular app, TikTok.

In the video, the expectant mother was seen consuming a plate of burnt soup in all seriousness.

Woman shares her pregnancy craving Photo credit: @berry_china

Source: TikTok

According to her, she had to start burning the soup around 2.am because that was what her unborn baby needed.

"Had to wake up by 2 am to warm the soup until it got burnt before licking it because that was what my unborn baby wants. Pregnancy cravings no be your mate", she said.

Social media reactions

@loveth339 said:

"Everyone talking about craving. But I never crave since am pregnant ooooo."

@bhadvivi123 commented:

"Abi u don burn am use pregnancy cover-up."

@sym_bee reacted:

"My own na indomie with extra pepper and water."

@mamap_17 reacted:

"I no kuku crave anything while pregnant."

@debb1034 said:

"Mine was steady pepper soup."

@user125727599943 said:

"My own na eba and okro soup oo."

@bate218 said:

"What of me wey dey crave for charcoal."

@robinhood983 noted:

"Stop it! Do born make we rest."

@giftchukwu56 added:

"Ur unborn baby wicked ooh."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng