A beautiful and curvy lady was seen gently shaking her waist while taking a selfie during a wedding party

In a TikTok video posted by @the_gallery_studios, the lady lifted her phone to capture herself while dancing smoothly

Meanwhile, interesting reactions have trailed the video as TikTok users find it to be funny and satisfying

Over 31,000 people have liked the video of a lady who danced with her waist during a wedding party.

TikTok user, @the_gallery_studios shared the video showing how the lady raised her phone for a selfie while sitting down.

The lady raised her phone to take a selfie while dancing on a chair. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_gallery_studios.

Source: TikTok

While taking her selfie, the lady did not stand up, and also, she did not stop moving her body to the music in the air.

Lady in long gown dances while taking selfie

Her dance was very smooth and very attractive as she only shook her waist while still sitting on the chair.

She raised her phone high in the air as she captured herself. Many other partygoers were passing and turning to look at her.

Apart from her dance, another point of attraction on her body was her dress and her nicely made hair.

She was dressed in a sequin-infused huggy dress with a sli't and she was carrying a braided bun that made her look cute.

TikTok users who have seen the video are having a field day in the comment section. Some people said the lady was trying to flaunt her phone.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users as lady dances with her waist at a party

@Atsu baby said:

"If you get an iPhone 14 Pro Max, you won't kill us."

@Ai-N commented:

"I'm curious to see the result of her photography."

@chietony1 said:

"I have no words because first I have to laugh."

@Obi Young said:

"My kind of mama."

@user46871910036 commented:

"Shake and be happy, and don't worry."

Source: Legit.ng