Many Nigerians who found the daughter of Tony Elumelu very attractive had asked father for her handle in order to shoot their shots

The billionaire's daughter celebrated her birthday on March 29 and Davido also visited their homes to talk about his upcoming album titled 'Timeless.'

The Nigerian billionaire was all smiles as it was evident in his body language that he is happy to see his daughter become a big girl

A photo showing the daughter of the Nigerian billionaire and former CEO of United Bank of Africa, Tony Elumelu had received huge attention as many considered the young lady to be beautiful.

In the photo, the young girl who just turned 21 could be seen with her father and in another photo, she was trying to take a selfie with the Nigerian afrobeat superstar, Davido.

Admirers flood Tony Elumelu Instagram page as daughter clocks 21.

Instagram post without handle

Elumelu called his daughter "Gigi" in the Instagram post he made about her birthday but many people noticed that there was no handle of the daughter attached to the post.

Hence, many social media users who saw the post took the time to ask for her handle which was an indication that they were interested in the lady.

As of the time of publishing this report, the Instagram had gathered over 130,000 likes with more than 3000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@pretty_chosen reacted:

"She's my birthday mate. Today is also my 34th birthday. Happy birthday Oge."

@callme_frodd wrote:

"Gigi banyi Happy Birthday ! Your Daddy is my Future Friend."

@_deluxe also reacted:

"This child nor get respect, she nor even comment. THANK YOU DADDY."

@psalmydgreat also commented:

"This babe will be like another casual day and David came to say Hi to Dad."

@styleherbalist also said:

"Baba why u no put her handle make we wish her happy birthday for her page and as shoot. Our shot for her dm.."

@odun.wire_ also commented:

"Na yOu won marry her?Tag her abeg."

Tony elumelu hosts davido at mansion for daughter’s 21st birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Popular Nigerian billionaire and entrepreneur Tony Elumelu's daughter, Oge, clocked 21 on Wednesday, March 29, and it was exciting as much-loved singer Davido was in attendance.

A clip showed the moment Davido arrived and was welcomed by Elumelu.

Another clip showed the DMW label boss in a conversation with Elumelu as the businessman revealed in a caption that they spoke about the singer's 4th studio album Timeless, set to drop on Friday, March 31, and his plans for the year.

