Daniel Scali, an Australian with CRPS, planked for 9 hours and 30 minutes to set a new world record

He used planking as a way to cope with his chronic pain and improve his health and well-being

He faced many challenges during the plank, but achieved his goal with the support of his loved ones and coach

Daniel Scali, a 29-year-old Australian man, has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest abdominal plank ever held.

He maintained the challenging position for an astonishing 9 hours, 30 minutes and 1 second, breaking the previous record by more than an hour.

Man with health complications breaks the guiness world record. Photo credit: Guiness World Record Source: Guiness World Record website

Scali suffers from complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS), a chronic condition that causes intense pain in his left arm.

He said:

"When I was 12 years old, I fell off my trampoline causing a severe break in my left arm and as a result I live with a condition called CRPS (complex regional pain syndrome). It’s the brain sending wrong messages to my arm, which is the affected area. So anything like soft touch, movement, wind, water, will cause me pain."

Plank as a coping mechanism

He took up planking as a way to cope with his pain and improve his physical and mental health.

Planking is an excellent abdominal and core exercise that has many benefits.

It can help strengthen the core muscles, improve posture and stability, increase flexibility, and burn calories.

Planking also requires minimal equipment and can be modified to suit different fitness levels.

Scali trained for months to prepare for his record attempt, which took place on August 6, 2021 at a gym in Adelaide.

He faced many challenges during the plank, such as muscle spasms, fatigue, and nausea. He also had to wear a sling to support his left arm.

Despite the difficulties, Scali persevered and achieved his goal with the support of his family, friends, and coach.

Read the full report on Guiness World record website here

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Xerxes Memento said:

"Well I started working out 2 days ago pushups sit ups a bunch of stuff planks were one of them and at frst I struggled to do it for 15 seconds now a minute and a half."

Paul Christopher Sherwood reacted:

"I don't think I can even stand for that long without taking a seat here and there."

Carter Brown commented:

"My toxic trait is thinking I can do this for a second and realizing l can barely hold a plank for 1 minute."

Dale Anne Rafferty also commented:

"What a great accomplishment and thing to share! Grateful to Daniel for his focus and clarity. He must have firm knowledge of how the body works to use it to be able to his advantage."

