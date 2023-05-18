A Nigerian girl has demonstrated that nothing can stand in one's way as far as acquiring education is concerned

The young mum started secondary school after giving birth to two kids and shared her excitement online

Since her viral post, there has been an outpouring of support from many netizens as people hailed her determination

A Nigerian girl identified as Annabel has returned to secondary school after giving birth to two children.

An excited Annabel shared the new development on TikTok with the caption: "I said yes to school after giving birth to two beautiful daughters.''

Annabel started secondary school after becoming a mum of two daughters. Photo Credit: @annabelgold90

Source: TikTok

She attached photos, in which she wore a school uniform, to the post. In some photos, the mother of two was seen with all smiles as she posed with school friends while rocking a school uniform and socks.

It is not clear if she returned to junior or senior secondary school, however, Netizens showered praises on the young mum for her step towards acquiring an education.

See her post below:

Reactions to the mother of two kids' post

Mrs D said:

"So proud of you for making this decision and so thanks to the people who is looking after the children."

Mommysbaby said:

"Some people think kids are barrier to studies.

"That's a fat lie.

"Kudos to us joor who refuse to drop out after two kids."

NOTINYOURMOOD said:

"This is great congratulations dear,the sky is your limit."

user6781962201826 said:

"Cngratulations may ur kids live longer and prosper."

Paschal Hendrix said:

"Bby i think this is one of the best decisions u have ever make, soo proud of you."

GOLDEN said:

"It's never too late, kudos to you dear you made the right decisions."

Abeshin Adebimpe Adukeade said:

"Congratulations sis, I love your courage."

Airstar said:

"Am proud of you I went back to the university after I had my child and I graduated last week….self decision matters a lot."

Source: Legit.ng