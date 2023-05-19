A young man surprises his friend with his hidden wealth and business ventures that he never shared on social media

The woman discovers that her friend owns four cars, has three professional certifications and runs a bike hire business

The friend realizes that he did not really know his friend well and that social media platforms do not always reflect people’s true lives

Social media platforms have become a ubiquitous part of our lives, where we share our opinions, interests, achievements and struggles with the world.

A recent case of a young man who surprised his friend with his hidden wealth and business ventures reveals that it is sometimes inaccurate to really claim to know people except what they allow others to know.

Woman finds out her friend is a successful businessman. Photo credit: Unsplash/Google Source: Google/Unsplash

Source: UGC

Finds out about his chains of business

The young man whose name was not mentioned, visited his friend’s place to seek help with his CV and cover letter for a job he wanted to apply for.

He also asked his friend if he could host a meeting with someone who was coming to sign an agreement with him.

His friend, who was curious about the nature of the agreement, was shocked to discover that he owned four cars that he rented out to drivers on a weekly basis.

She was even more astonished to learn that her friend had three professional certifications and had been running a successful bike hire business while they were in school.

The friend said she had no idea about her friend’s achievements and enterprises, as they never had conversations about them.

She said her friend never posted anything about them on social media either, not because he was hiding them, but because he did not feel the need to flaunt them.

