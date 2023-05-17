A teacher has become a viral sensation because of how she played football like a professional player

Despite the fact that the lady was dressed in a skirt and high heels, she picked up the football and played very well

She stepped into the open field confidently with the ball in her hand and joggled with it for a long time

A TikTok video shows a curvy teacher who played football in a spectacular way like a professional.

TikTok user, @madzongo posted a video showing how the teacher did a nice job with the football.

The teacher played football nicely, like a professional. Photo credit: TikTok/@madzongo .

Source: TikTok

In the video, she stepped into the open field with the football in her hand, walking confidently as if she was going to an important match.

Video of a curvy lady who played football goes viral

She threw the ball and caught it with her right leg, and started jogging with it with so much accuracy.

She was dressed in a skirt with a long sleeve shirt which was properly tucked in, but that did not stop her legs from moving.

Also, she was wearing a high-heeled shoes, but that seemed to have even helped her to play better.

The lady is so good at juggling the ball that she has become popular on TikTok.

Some fans who have seen the video are saying the lady is exemplary and should have been a footballer instead of a teacher.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react to video of a lady playing football

@Jimmie Kenga said:

"When you are born as the only girl in a family with many boys."

@Donnie reacted:

"Others can't even walk in those shoes but yena she's kicking the ball."

@Mwelase_1910 said:

"Well done, young lady, you are doing this, I stopped doing it."

@pops_kt commented:

"Let me be honest I won't even kick twice."

@MacNamara Addoe said:

"I like the way she bends her back and letting her hands dance!"

@user2733079904747 commented:

"My wife is a teacher and she can do that too."

@shave the monkey

"I wish my wife was like this."

Lady plays football during NYSC

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who went for NYSC wowed people with her football skills.

Many people gathered to watch how she juggled with the football.

Men who were around saluted her for her amazing skills.

Source: Legit.ng