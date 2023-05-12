A mother sued McDonald’s and its franchise owner after her daughter suffered second-degree burns from a chicken nugget

A jury found McDonald’s guilty for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food

A second jury will determine how much compensation the child and her mother will receive

A mother has won a court case against McDonald’s after her daughter suffered second-degree burns from a chicken nugget that fell out of a Happy Meal.

Philana Holmes sued the fast-food giant and its franchise owner, Upchurch Foods, for negligence and failure to warn customers about the “dangerous” temperature of the food.

Woman wins case against McDonald. Photo credit: @AP News Source: Sky News

Source: UGC

She claimed that in 2019, she bought Happy Meals for her son and then-4-year-old daughter, Olivia Caraballo, at a drive-thru window at a McDonald’s in Tamarac, Florida.

She screamed in pain

She handed the food to her children, who were in the back seat of her car. As she drove away, her daughter started screaming. She pulled over and saw that a hot nugget had fallen on the girl’s leg and caused a burn.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

She took photos and recorded audio of the girl’s screams on her phone, which were played in court.

A jury in South Florida found McDonald’s and the franchise holder liable for failing to provide instructions for safe handling of the food and for cooking the food to a much higher temperature than necessary.

The jury also found the franchise holder liable for negligence and failure to warn customers about the risk of hot food.

A second jury will determine how much compensation the child and her mother will receive.

Read the full store here

Nigerian lady sends little daughter packing for taking her husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a funny video of a Nigerian woman sending her little daughter packing for being her husband's side chick has left netizens in stitches.

The woman said that she would not tolerate any side chick in 2023 and got to work by 'dealing' with her daughter.

In a TikTok video, she led her kid outside their house with a big box and shouted that she should leave.

Source: Legit.ng