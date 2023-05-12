A businessman has offered to give N4.6 million to anyone who could provide an olden-day pressing iron

In a video shared via TikTok, the young man displayed the kind of iron he needed and gave out his contact to anyone who might have it

Although he didn't mention why he needed that particular type of iron, netizens have however offered to trade theirs

A businessman identified as @olakanmiegolddeni has offered N4.6 million to anyone who could grant his request.

In a video shared via his TikTok page, he showcased an ancient pressing iron and announced his dire need for it.

According to him, he's willing to offer a whopping sum of N4.6 million to anyone who can release the pressing iron to him.

The businessman went ahead to drop his WhatsApp contact for interested people who would love to do business with him.

As expected, netizens flooded his comments section to disclose that they had such iron in their possession and begged for an exchange.

From the video he posted, it was observed that the businessman needed the type that is capable of attracting a magnet.

"DM if you have these olden days iron. I am paying good price, DM on WhatsApp", he wrote.

Social media reactions

@iredia_24 said:

"Magnet inside the iron."

@trippises state:

"How much are you buying this I have 3 for sale."

@bashtosint commented:

"I have a larm."

@luombier said:

"I have like 10k have my money ready."

@sseguyafrancis381 added:

"I have a magnet itself can I be."

Watch the video below:

Businessman searches for olden days sewing machine to buy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok user has posted a video saying he is looking for an old sewing machine to buy. He posted a video using his TikTok handle, @olakanmiegolddeni, explaining the type of sewing machine he wants. The man's TikTok bio says he buys used old items at reasonable prices.

But some people said the prices he is offering for the items are too mouthwatering to be true. But the man has insisted that he will pay a whopping $15,000, which is an equivalence of N6.9 million if he sees the sewing machine. According to the video he posted, the old sewing machine he wants to buy is the magnetic type.

This means the sewing machine should be able to attract other iron objects to itself like a magnet. The video has sparked reactions among TikTok users. Some said they have the machine at home.

