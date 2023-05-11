A heartbroken Nigerian lady has sent social media into a frenzy after she released her WhatsApp chats with her estranged lover

In the chat, she passionately appealed to the young man to see reasons with her and not walk out of their relationship

She kept bombarding him with messages and emojis showcasing how heartbroken she was that he ghosted her

Netizens have reacted to trending WhatsApp chats of a Nigerian lady named Omobolaji with her estranged boyfriend.

The reason for the cold shoulder he gave her was unclear, but the lady was not ready to give up on him.

She begged the man not to dump her. Photo Credit: @omobolaji20484

Omobolaji tried to appeal to his conscience by pouring out her heart and using emojis to beg the young man named Ola to rethink his decision.

After a series of unreplied messages, Ola finally replied that she could not change his mind and appreciated her for everything.

He used a laughing cat emoji as he replied to her.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

Diadem said:

"But you did something.. maybe he took the decision that is best for him. Just learn your lesson and move on."

Bawty... said:

"Some guys shaa...

"But women do this too...

"It's just that guys don't voice out about it...

"It really hurts..."

Kimberly said:

"Please move on dearie it's not easy buh you have too.. I can feel ur pain."

yourbeautiful_slimgurl said:

"Why are you begging him for love…. He’s done just move on you will heal with time you are beautiful don’t beg any guy for love they don’t deserve it."

James faith said:

"You sef you don’t have shame."

ire_oluwa said:

"I almost felt so emotional until I saw the name ola.

"U go dey trust yoruba boy."

Mi_Ya said:

"Exactly wat I went through last month !!!!we haven’t broken up but we ain’t talking anymore babe I did nothing!!!!"

Lady blasts her boyfriend for sending her N70k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady had blasted her boyfriend for sending her N70k instead of N400k.

The girlfriend had threatened to break up with her boyfriend because he sent her N70k after she informed him about her plans to return to school.

According to her, N70k was too small to take back to school. She also compared her boyfriend with other young men who give their girlfriends N800k and N900k. In the voice note shared by @instablog9ja, she asked her boyfriend to send N400,000 to her, or she would break up with him.

