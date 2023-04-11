A lady named Johanna Shimana-Teixiera shared photos of her home interior decor on Facebook

The post went viral with over 500 comments, and netizens expressed their admiration for her home design

Some commenters offered suggestions, such as adding colourful cushions, but overall, people found her home to be beautiful and impressive

A Namibian lady named Johanna Shimana-Teixiera recently shared a few beautiful photos of her home interior decor on Facebook and got feedback from netizens. The post went viral with over 500 comments and 160 shares.

"Home. What should be removed/added? Only posting living room, kitchen, kid's room and a sneak peak of my room," she said."

Woman impressed Netizens with their interior decoration

You can see some of the pictures below:

The bedroom view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The kitchen view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The lounge view. @Johanna Shimana-Teixiera/Facebook

Source: Facebook

People loved her home design

@Kholiswa ZaMangwevu Mpayipheli Mdubane said:

"So clean and beautiful. Wow."

@Nono Sweetness commented:

"Impressive"

@Nayimuna Kasale added:

"Love it!"

@Nta Mnisi said:

"Perfect."

@Shiraz Waga Matlaila added:

"Wow."

@Nji Milian Akwi said:

"Beautiful."

@Apollonia Zembe Muchetu said:

"So neat and beautiful but try to add some colourful cushions, mustard and grey will do."

@Collins Muunda said:

"So wonderful!, this l love."

@Lesego Jonas Mogashwa added:

"Simplicity. The ultimate sophistication."

@The Cooking Village Wife said:

"Lovely home."

Lady without job decorated her room

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady (@slimperry260) shared a video of how her room looked when she got it at a time she was jobless. Only a mattress was sitting on the floor.

The window was without a curtain. The floor was also bare and rough-looking. The lady said that despite having no job yet, she was able to fill the apartment with beautiful things.

Daughter transformed dad's room with cool interior decor

In other news, a young Nigerian lady, @officialzaynab__, changed the look of her dad's room into a place that now looks like a 5-star hotel room.

The lady showed the state of the room before the renovation started. A few seconds into the video, the ceiling was decorated with new lighting installed.

Source: Briefly.co.za